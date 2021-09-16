2,163 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.07.

