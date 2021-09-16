21,724 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 186,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,672,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 781,469 shares of company stock valued at $91,182,531. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

