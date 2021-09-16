$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

CMLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $207.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

