$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.91.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

