294,654 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of HOWL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

