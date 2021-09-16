$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.24. 8,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,560. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $395.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

