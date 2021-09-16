$348.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.44. 290,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,280. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.47.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.