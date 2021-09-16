$348.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.44. 290,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,280. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.47.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

