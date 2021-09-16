3,705 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

