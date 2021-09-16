3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $140,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

