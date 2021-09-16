$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.41 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

