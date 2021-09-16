$4.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

