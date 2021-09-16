4,447 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,474,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

