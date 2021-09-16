4,447 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,474,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

