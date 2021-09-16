4,830 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.