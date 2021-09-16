$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 167,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

