51,000 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

