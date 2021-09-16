$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report sales of $529.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $382.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock worth $25,959,804 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $273.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -318.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

