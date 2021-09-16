$63.57 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $63.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,251. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

