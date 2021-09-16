6,446 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Paya stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

