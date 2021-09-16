6,555 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of DM stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.28. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.