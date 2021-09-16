$66.93 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report sales of $66.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $72.52 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.82 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

