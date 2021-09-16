8,236 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

