$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $38.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBBP. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.08. 3,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,338. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 9.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

