A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $1,504,495.72 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRK opened at $59.15 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $658.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

