A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $1,504,495.72 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMRK opened at $59.15 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $658.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMRK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
