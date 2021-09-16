A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of A10 Networks worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.76 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $233,632. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

