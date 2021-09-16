Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

NYSE AOD opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

