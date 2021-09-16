abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $582.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

