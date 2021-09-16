abrdn plc Purchases 309,280 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

abrdn plc raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,280 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $99,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

