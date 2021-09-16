abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 286,427 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $117,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.