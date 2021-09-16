abrdn plc Sells 11,519 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.24 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

