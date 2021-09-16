abrdn plc Sells 47,102 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $83,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

