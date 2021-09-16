Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a PE ratio of 146.14 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

