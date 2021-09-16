ACoconut (AC) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $656,051.79 and $72,892.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 102.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

