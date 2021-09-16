Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

