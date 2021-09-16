Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMIGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0939 per share. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

