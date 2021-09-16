Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.54.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $661.08 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.39. The firm has a market cap of $314.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

