Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $740.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $660.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $661.08 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.39. The company has a market capitalization of $314.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

