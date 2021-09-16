Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $150,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.