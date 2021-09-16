Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,911 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $66,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

AMD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.50. 516,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,529,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

