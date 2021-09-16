Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) Short Interest Update

Advant-e Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ADVC opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. Advant-e has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.95.
About Advant-e
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Advant-e Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advant-e and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.