Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

