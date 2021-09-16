Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.25% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KBWR opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $67.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.