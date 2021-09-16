Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

