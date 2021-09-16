Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 477 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

