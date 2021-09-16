Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 201,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

RIDE opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

