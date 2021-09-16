Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,312 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lithium Americas worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

