Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,550 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLU. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $633,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

