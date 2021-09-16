AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in August

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAW opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

