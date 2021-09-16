Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Short Interest Update

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AEB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 2,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,934. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

