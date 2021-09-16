AF Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.72. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

